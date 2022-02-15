Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 61,538 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

