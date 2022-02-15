Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,978 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.49% of PAE worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PAE alerts:

NASDAQ PAE opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. PAE Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

PAE Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.