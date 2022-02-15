Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,952 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Text by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 485,500 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,892,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.