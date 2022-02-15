New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health accounts for 1.1% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,520 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 105.4% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,788,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in New Frontier Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 262,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 792,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NFH opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. New Frontier Health Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

