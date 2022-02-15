Newell Brands Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

