Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NWL stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,531,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,353,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

