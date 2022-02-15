Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NRGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 20,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,759. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About Newrange Gold
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newrange Gold (NRGOF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.