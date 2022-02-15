Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRGOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 20,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,759. Newrange Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.