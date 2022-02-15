NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.20.
In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($27,046.28).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
