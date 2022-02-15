NewYorkCoin Trading Down 18.3% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $1,133.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00294605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002512 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

