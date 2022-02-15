NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.55% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE NREF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

