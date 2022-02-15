NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $74.92. 8,327,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

