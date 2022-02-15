NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. 1,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

NN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

