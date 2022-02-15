Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) shares fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,181,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 457,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
