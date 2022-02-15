NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.