Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.
About Nichias
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.