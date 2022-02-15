Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 33,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.