NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($46.31).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €30.90 ($35.11). The stock had a trading volume of 52,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.60 and a 200-day moving average of €37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $984.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.24 ($35.50) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.