NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

