NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

