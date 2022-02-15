NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE CP opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

