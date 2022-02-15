Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

