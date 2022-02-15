Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sonia M. Probst Sells 6,022 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.