NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NWE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. 309,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,530. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

