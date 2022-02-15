Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 391,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

