Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 687,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

