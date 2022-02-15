nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NVT stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

