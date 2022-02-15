Oak Street Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,505% compared to the average volume of 1,568 call options.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 69,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,699 shares of company stock worth $4,037,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.