Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the lowest is $57.54 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 556,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.