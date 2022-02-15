Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.28% of Oceaneering International worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OII stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

