ODUWA Trading Down 4.1% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $14,071.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

