Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 10.00.

OPAD opened at 3.94 on Monday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

