Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 10.00.
OPAD opened at 3.94 on Monday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.41.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
