Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
