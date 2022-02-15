Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

