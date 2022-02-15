Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

NASDAQ:OLK traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 586,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

