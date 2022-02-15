Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,328 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $961,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.