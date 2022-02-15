Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, reaching $147.60. 507,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.