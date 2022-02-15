Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMCL traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. 507,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.