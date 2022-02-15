ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.830-$3.870 EPS.

OGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 213,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,526. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.