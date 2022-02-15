Onooks Price Tops $0.57 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Onooks has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $231,025.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

