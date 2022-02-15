Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

