OpenOcean (OOE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

