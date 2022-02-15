Oppenheimer Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

