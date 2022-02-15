Oppenheimer Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.74.
Shares of UBER opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
