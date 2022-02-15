Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $69,505.51

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $69,505.51 and approximately $77.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.