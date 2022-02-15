O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $661.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.84 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

