O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $661.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average of $637.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.84 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

