Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

