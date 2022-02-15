Origin Sport Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,059.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $52,059.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00079036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

