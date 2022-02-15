Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.