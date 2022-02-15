Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.