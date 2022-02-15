Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
