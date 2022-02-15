Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
ORTIF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.
About Ortho Regenerative Technologies
Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.