Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ORTIF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

