Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

